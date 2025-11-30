Left Menu

Cyclone Ditwah: Coastal Precautions and The Impact on Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ditwah is predicted to weaken into a deep depression near North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Despite its weakening, the cyclone has resulted in heavy rains, causing fatalities and disruptions across the region. The government has deployed disaster response teams, while Southern Railway enhances its emergency protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:54 IST
Cyclone Ditwah: Coastal Precautions and The Impact on Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Ditwah is losing strength, predicted to become a deep depression as it approaches North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Positioned about 90 km southeast of Cuddalore, the cyclone is expected to move northwards. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts heavy rain and winds for coastal areas.

Despite weakening, the cyclone has wreaked havoc, causing three fatalities and significant damage, with 149 livestock deaths and 57,000 hectares of farmland affected. Tamil Nadu is experiencing heavy rains impacting normal life, particularly in coastal towns like Rameswaram and Nagapattinam. Authorities are urging caution.

In preparation, Southern Railway and the state government have activated emergency plans, deploying disaster response teams to manage the situation. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, and strategic measures have been put in place for passenger and infrastructure safety, leveraging experience from earlier weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

 India
2
Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishnan's Welcome

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishna...

 India
3
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussion on SIR.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussio...

 Global
4
SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and cooperation to CBI in probe related to digital arrest cases.

SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and coop...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025