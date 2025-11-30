Cyclone Ditwah: Coastal Precautions and The Impact on Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ditwah is losing strength, predicted to become a deep depression as it approaches North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Positioned about 90 km southeast of Cuddalore, the cyclone is expected to move northwards. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts heavy rain and winds for coastal areas.

Despite weakening, the cyclone has wreaked havoc, causing three fatalities and significant damage, with 149 livestock deaths and 57,000 hectares of farmland affected. Tamil Nadu is experiencing heavy rains impacting normal life, particularly in coastal towns like Rameswaram and Nagapattinam. Authorities are urging caution.

In preparation, Southern Railway and the state government have activated emergency plans, deploying disaster response teams to manage the situation. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, and strategic measures have been put in place for passenger and infrastructure safety, leveraging experience from earlier weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)