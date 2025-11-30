Left Menu

Light Returns to Subarnapur: A Village Rejoices After Two Decades of Darkness

Subarnapur, a small village in Odisha's Ganjam district, celebrated the return of electricity after two decades. The effort was led by district officials following the Chief Minister's directive. The project completed in record time, converting Subarnapur from a lantern-lit hamlet to an electrified community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:22 IST
In a heartwarming development, Subarnapur, a remote village in Odisha's Ganjam district, saw lights flicker for the first time in over twenty years. The electricity return, marked by jubilant celebrations, symbolizes the end of a prolonged era of darkness for this tribal-majority hamlet.

Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vassan V inaugurated the electrification project in the presence of excited villagers and officials. "We are delighted to welcome electricity back into our homes," expressed Samal Sabar, a resident who noted the struggles students faced studying by candlelight.

The electrification of this village, comprised of 25 households, was expedited following directives from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The project, launched on November 20, included the installation of 30 poles, extensive wiring, and a new transformer by Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited, achieving remarkable success.

Latest News

