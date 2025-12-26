Village Tensions Rise Against Church Construction

In a significant display of local opposition, residents from several villages, including Teekli, gathered for a 'mahapanchayat' on Friday to voice their concerns over the construction of a church on agricultural land.

Fearing religious conversion activities, Hindu leaders from VHP and Bajrang Dal joined forces, questioning the legitimacy of the church construction given the minimal Christian population in the area. They argued that the ongoing build defies initial assurances and a rejected change of land use application, and vowed to halt the project.

A 52-member committee formed during the meeting is set to take their grievances to higher authorities, planning to meet with the deputy commissioner and submit a memorandum to the chief minister. This development underscores the growing tension between religious communities in the region.

