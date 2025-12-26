Left Menu

Village Tensions Rise Against Church Construction

Villagers in Teekli and surrounding areas held a 'mahapanchayat' to oppose a church construction, fearing religious conversions. Local Hindu leaders question the need for a church given the low Christian population. Despite assurances, construction continued after obtaining land use change. A committee will address officials with their concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of local opposition, residents from several villages, including Teekli, gathered for a 'mahapanchayat' on Friday to voice their concerns over the construction of a church on agricultural land.

Fearing religious conversion activities, Hindu leaders from VHP and Bajrang Dal joined forces, questioning the legitimacy of the church construction given the minimal Christian population in the area. They argued that the ongoing build defies initial assurances and a rejected change of land use application, and vowed to halt the project.

A 52-member committee formed during the meeting is set to take their grievances to higher authorities, planning to meet with the deputy commissioner and submit a memorandum to the chief minister. This development underscores the growing tension between religious communities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

