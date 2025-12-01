Wall Street Shadows: Awaiting Powell's Speech Amid Economic Jitters

Wall Street's main indexes saw declines on Monday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which could provide hints on the impending policy decision. Economic data released earlier painted a bleak picture for U.S. manufacturing, which contracted for the ninth month in a row amid weak new orders and rising costs exacerbated by tariffs.

Amid such uncertainty, traders are fixated on Powell's forthcoming remarks. With the market anticipating a significant monetary policy shift, evidenced by an 87.6% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in December, traders are nervously seeking hints on future interest rate changes.

Elsewhere, Cyber Monday sales offered a commercial uplift with shoppers predicted to spend over $14 billion online. However, the crypto sector faced setbacks with bitcoin values slipping below critical thresholds, while U.S.-listed crypto stocks bore the brunt. Meanwhile, notable movements in corporate shares were observed as Tesla, Synopsys, and big-box retailers displayed varied reactions.

