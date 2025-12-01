Tragic Discovery: Leopard Cub Found Dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

In a grim discovery, authorities found the carcass of a six-month-old leopard cub in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Officials suspect the young cub's death may have resulted from infighting among the wildlife.

Field Director Dr. Anupam Sahay reported that the animal's remains were found in compartment PF 356 within the Manpur Buffer Range. Tracks of a leopard and a tiger were also detected nearby, pointing to possible scavenging by other wild animals.

With significant portions of the carcass missing, including the torso, it is believed predators consumed part of the cub. The remains were cremated following guidelines, and a case under the Wildlife Protection Act is ongoing.

