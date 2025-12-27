Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Voter List Removal Sparks BJP Infighting

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, asserts that the erasure of 2.89 crore voters' names in the Special Intensive Revision campaign has incited internal disputes within the ruling BJP, potentially influencing the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:19 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav, has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in internal conflict following the removal of 2.89 crore voters' names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign. Yadav's statement follows a meeting in Lucknow attended by BJP MLAs from the Brahmin community, suggesting unrest within the party ranks.

The meeting prompted speculation about dissent among BJP members as discussions centered on the alleged voter list reduction. Yadav claims the voter cut has significantly impacted BJP's voter base, resulting in a potential loss of approximately 61,000 votes per seat in the state's 403 constituencies. This, he argues, threatens BJP's chances of forming the government.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit president, Pankaj Chaudhary, has cautioned party members against falling into negative politics, while Yadav maintains that the dissatisfaction among BJP's own MLAs has led to this internal turmoil, exacerbated by allegations of corruption. The situation highlights growing tensions within the BJP as elections loom near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

