Left Menu

Spain's Race Against Swine Fever: Boar Patrols to Protect Pork Industry

Spanish authorities are urgently working to identify and isolate wild boars potentially infected with African swine fever to protect the country's valuable pork industry. Using advanced technology and police forces, they aim to prevent the highly contagious disease from spreading into domestic herds, maintaining strict control measures on farms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:58 IST
Spain's Race Against Swine Fever: Boar Patrols to Protect Pork Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to safeguard Spain's lucrative pork industry, police, soldiers, and park rangers are actively tracking wild boars potentially infected with African swine fever. The aggressive approach includes utilizing drones, infra-red tech, and sniffer dogs to locate carcasses while sealing off potential cross-contamination routes under highways and pipeworks.

Barriers have sprung up around Barcelona's Collserola mountain range, a popular recreational spot, where visitors are deterred and residents instructed to report sightings. Reinforced measures are in play at local farms following Interporc guidelines, encompassing robust testing protocols, perimeter defenses, and stringent hygiene practices to stave off the virus's encroachment.

The chilling specter of the 1994 swine fever outbreak looms large, yet immediate culling of wild boars is not planned. Emilio Garcia Muro of the agriculture ministry emphasized that the focus remains on non-intrusive monitoring. Meanwhile, Catalonia has already taken steps to control burgeoning boar numbers that invaded urban areas during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growth to grow over 7 pc this fiscal: FICCI President

India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growth to grow over 7 pc this fiscal: FICCI Pre...

 India
2
Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

 India
3
RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launches QIP issue to raise Rs 211 cr

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launches QIP issue to raise Rs 211 cr

 India
4
Tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in days to come: LG Kavinder Gupta

Tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in days to come: LG Kavinder Gup...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025