Axar Patel: Rising Star in Indian Cricket with Unbelievable Skills

Sunil Gavaskar, former captain of India, has hailed Axar Patel for his remarkable cricketing prowess and intelligence. Patel's athleticism was evident during India's T20 World Cup semifinal win over England.

The all-rounder's impressive catches at critical moments, including dismissals of Harry Brook and Will Jacks, were pivotal in securing India's seven-run victory. Gavaskar believes Patel is well-equipped to succeed Ravindra Jadeja and become one of India's great players.

Alongside Patel, Gavaskar commended Jasprit Bumrah for his precise bowling, which thwarted England's chances in the final overs, aiding India in their quest for a historic home World Cup triumph.

