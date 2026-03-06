Axar Patel's Fielding Masterclass Paves India’s Triumph

In a thrilling T20 World Cup semifinal, India vice-captain Axar Patel's sensational fielding efforts steered his team to a tense seven-run victory against England. On a high-scoring pitch at Wankhede, Patel's remarkable catches, including one that dismissed Harry Brook, made a pivotal difference to the outcome.

England's formidable chase of 254 appeared threatening with a 77-run stand between Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, but Patel's agility thwarted their effort. Running backward to take a stunning catch off a slow-cutter and later relaying a vital catch to Shivam Dube, Patel's dexterity brought relief to India in crucial phases.

Speaking about being benched earlier in the tournament, Patel remained upbeat about playing in the ICC final at his home ground in Ahmedabad. The excitable all-rounder reflects a sense of pride in performing in front of his family, particularly with his son watching the match live for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)