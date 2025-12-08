Rising Flood Risks in the Central Himalayas: A Future Underwater?

High greenhouse gas emissions could exacerbate extreme flooding in Nepal's Central Himalayas by up to 80 percent before the century's end, according to a new simulation study.

Published in 'Scientific Reports', the study highlights the increasing likelihood of one-percent annual probability floods occurring five to ten times by century's end, posing risk to densely populated regions in Nepal and India.

Researchers emphasize the urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as floods are primarily driven by rainfall runoff rather than glacial melt, calling for informed flood management strategies to safeguard communities.

