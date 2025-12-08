Left Menu

Rising Flood Risks in the Central Himalayas: A Future Underwater?

A study predicts that greenhouse gas emissions could significantly increase extreme floods in Nepal's Central Himalayas by up to 80 percent by the century's end. Researchers warn that rising flood risks necessitate urgent emission reductions and informed flood management strategies to protect affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

High greenhouse gas emissions could exacerbate extreme flooding in Nepal's Central Himalayas by up to 80 percent before the century's end, according to a new simulation study.

Published in 'Scientific Reports', the study highlights the increasing likelihood of one-percent annual probability floods occurring five to ten times by century's end, posing risk to densely populated regions in Nepal and India.

Researchers emphasize the urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as floods are primarily driven by rainfall runoff rather than glacial melt, calling for informed flood management strategies to safeguard communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

