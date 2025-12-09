Himalayan Black Bear Spotted in Gangtok: Authorities on High Alert

A Himalayan Black Bear has caused a stir in a Gangtok neighborhood, as it was spotted near Pani House in the capital city of Sikkim. The forest department quickly responded by issuing an alert.

The sighting occurred at midnight on Monday, substantiated by CCTV footage from the residence of municipal councillor Norbu Tamang, according to a forest officer.

In response, authorities have commenced a large-scale search operation, urging residents in Pani House, Indira Bypass, and Lingding to remain vigilant until the bear is safely captured.

(With inputs from agencies.)