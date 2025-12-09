Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Establish Third Cheetah Habitat at Virangana Durgawati

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved plans to develop the Virangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve as the state's third cheetah habitat. This decision was made in a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The state already hosts cheetah habitats at Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a significant step toward wildlife conservation by approving the development of the Virangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve in Nauradehi, Sagar district, as the third cheetah habitat in the state.

This decision was reached during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held in Khajuraho. The initiative is part of a broader strategic plan to bolster biodiversity and cheetah populations in India.

The first and second cheetah sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh, the Kuno National Park and the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, support 28 and 2 cheetahs, respectively. The Kuno National Park is also poised to welcome eight additional cheetahs from Botswana in January.

