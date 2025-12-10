Tiger Census Initiates: Digital and Manual Wildlife Counting in Jharkhand
The tiger and wildlife census in Jharkhand's forest areas, beginning December 15, will see both digital and manual methods of counting. Chief Conservator of Forests, S R Natesh, appointed as Nodal Officer, aims to complete the process by April 2026, involving 1,600 employees and volunteers.
The Jharkhand forestry department is slated to embark on a tiger and wildlife census commencing December 15, employing both digital and manual methodologies.
Chief Conservator of Forests S R Natesh, appointed as Nodal Officer, will oversee the comprehensive census utilizing the Ecological App, set for completion by April 2026.
Involving 1,600 personnel, including volunteers, the census covers 36 forest divisions. A funding request of Rs 5 lakh per division has been made to the government, focusing on the necessity of accurate wildlife counting.
