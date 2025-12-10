Tiger Census Initiates: Digital and Manual Wildlife Counting in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand forestry department is slated to embark on a tiger and wildlife census commencing December 15, employing both digital and manual methodologies.

Chief Conservator of Forests S R Natesh, appointed as Nodal Officer, will oversee the comprehensive census utilizing the Ecological App, set for completion by April 2026.

Involving 1,600 personnel, including volunteers, the census covers 36 forest divisions. A funding request of Rs 5 lakh per division has been made to the government, focusing on the necessity of accurate wildlife counting.

(With inputs from agencies.)