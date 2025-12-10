Double Arrests: Youth in POCSO Case and Serial ATM Thief Nabbed by Police
Authorities in Kathua arrested a youth wanted for a POCSO case and collaborated with West Bengal Police to apprehend a Haryana resident involved in multiple ATM thefts. The youth, accused of kidnapping, was nabbed in Machhedi village, while the ATM thief was captured in Doda district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A youth sought by Punjab Police for a POCSO-related offense has been captured in Kathua district, according to official reports.
The youth, Sajjad Malik, accused of kidnapping under Sections 137(2) and 7 of the POCSO Act, was apprehended in Billawar and transferred to Punjab Police custody, following intensive operations.
Additionally, a Haryana man accused of serial ATM thefts amounting to Rs 34 lakh was arrested in Doda. This arrest was made possible through collaboration between J-K Police and West Bengal authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Government Doctors' Strike: Unfulfilled Promises Intensify Protests
Rebuilding Hope: New Homes and Sports Infrastructure Transform Kathua
NIA Crackdown: Unveiling the Maoist Network in Haryana
Haryana Government Invokes ESMA to Avert Doctors' Strike
Paving New Academic Paths: British Universities to Debut in Haryana