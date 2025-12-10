Left Menu

Double Arrests: Youth in POCSO Case and Serial ATM Thief Nabbed by Police

Authorities in Kathua arrested a youth wanted for a POCSO case and collaborated with West Bengal Police to apprehend a Haryana resident involved in multiple ATM thefts. The youth, accused of kidnapping, was nabbed in Machhedi village, while the ATM thief was captured in Doda district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:28 IST
  • India

A youth sought by Punjab Police for a POCSO-related offense has been captured in Kathua district, according to official reports.

The youth, Sajjad Malik, accused of kidnapping under Sections 137(2) and 7 of the POCSO Act, was apprehended in Billawar and transferred to Punjab Police custody, following intensive operations.

Additionally, a Haryana man accused of serial ATM thefts amounting to Rs 34 lakh was arrested in Doda. This arrest was made possible through collaboration between J-K Police and West Bengal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

