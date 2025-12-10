Double Arrests: Youth in POCSO Case and Serial ATM Thief Nabbed by Police

A youth sought by Punjab Police for a POCSO-related offense has been captured in Kathua district, according to official reports.

The youth, Sajjad Malik, accused of kidnapping under Sections 137(2) and 7 of the POCSO Act, was apprehended in Billawar and transferred to Punjab Police custody, following intensive operations.

Additionally, a Haryana man accused of serial ATM thefts amounting to Rs 34 lakh was arrested in Doda. This arrest was made possible through collaboration between J-K Police and West Bengal authorities.

