Unlocking Ancient Flames: Neanderthals Mastered Fire 415,000 Years Ago

Scientists have uncovered evidence in Suffolk revealing that Neanderthals were making fire 415,000 years ago, significantly earlier than previously thought. This discovery sheds light on their intelligence and the role of fire in human evolution, including cooking, socializing, and survival in cold regions. The findings were published in Nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:15 IST
In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found evidence in Suffolk showing that Neanderthals mastered the art of fire-making 415,000 years ago, much earlier than previously believed. This revelation highlights the intelligence and resourcefulness of these prehistoric humans.

Located at an old clay pit near Barnham village, the site contained heated clay, flint handaxes, and two pieces of iron pyrite, indicating a repeatedly used campfire near a watering hole. The researchers believe that the Neanderthals purposefully brought pyrite to create fire, pushing back the timeline of this skill significantly.

The controlled use of fire was pivotal for human evolution, aiding in cooking, providing warmth, and fostering social interactions. This finding enriches our understanding of Neanderthals, illustrating their cognitive capabilities and reinforcing their connection to Homo sapiens.

