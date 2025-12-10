Supriya Sahu Honored with UN Champions of the Earth Award

Supriya Sahu, an influential figure in Tamil Nadu's environmental sector, has been honored with the 2025 UN Champions of the Earth award. This accolade, presented by the UN Environment Programme, signifies her significant contributions to addressing key environmental issues.

Recognized at a prestigious event in Nairobi, Sahu is celebrated for her pioneering work and enduring leadership in tackling critical environmental challenges in India. Her efforts in the realms of plastic reduction and wildlife preservation underline her commitment to transformative ecological action.

The award, considered the UN's highest environmental honor, places Sahu among the forefront of global leaders striving to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Her innovative approach to sustainable cooling is highlighted as a benchmark for global warming mitigation strategies.

