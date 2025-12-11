Left Menu

India's Astral Ambitions: Kulasekarapattinam's Rocketry Leap

India's second space-port in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district is set to facilitate SSLV launches from 2027. ISRO's ambitious projects, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, include Gaganyaan's progression and a planned space station by 2035. Preparations are underway, with significant strides in rocket and crew safety developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:55 IST
India's Astral Ambitions: Kulasekarapattinam's Rocketry Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's burgeoning space ambitions gather momentum as the nation gears up to launch rockets from its second space-port in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. Slated for 2027, this project is a stepping stone in India's burgeoning space endeavors, according to ISRO chairman V Narayanan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the initiative in 2023, with developments reported by Narayanan to be proceeding on schedule. The project aims at launching Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs) alongside advancing the nation's esteemed Gaganyaan mission, expected to send astronauts into space by 2027.

In preparation for upcoming missions, the Crew Escape System has been rigorously tested, marking a new chapter in India's space exploration. Further endeavors include plans to establish a space station by 2035, with the first module launch set for 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025