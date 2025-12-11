India's Astral Ambitions: Kulasekarapattinam's Rocketry Leap

India's burgeoning space ambitions gather momentum as the nation gears up to launch rockets from its second space-port in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. Slated for 2027, this project is a stepping stone in India's burgeoning space endeavors, according to ISRO chairman V Narayanan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the initiative in 2023, with developments reported by Narayanan to be proceeding on schedule. The project aims at launching Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs) alongside advancing the nation's esteemed Gaganyaan mission, expected to send astronauts into space by 2027.

In preparation for upcoming missions, the Crew Escape System has been rigorously tested, marking a new chapter in India's space exploration. Further endeavors include plans to establish a space station by 2035, with the first module launch set for 2028.

