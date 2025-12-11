Left Menu

Inferno at Guwahati's Swagata Square: Averting Disaster Amidst Flames

A major fire broke out at Swagata Square Complex, Guwahati, affecting a shopping mall and SBI banking branches. Firefighting efforts by various agencies contained the blaze after 40 hours. Preliminary investigations suggest no safety compliance issues, but further assessments are pending.

Updated: 11-12-2025 19:52 IST
A devastating fire erupted at the Swagata Square Complex in Guwahati, encompassing a shopping mall and SBI's premium banking branches. After 40 grueling hours, the blaze was finally contained with assistance from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and other agencies, officials confirmed on Thursday evening.

The fire, which started early Wednesday, was particularly challenging due to dense smoke and inflammable materials within the godown. Despite initial setbacks, the firefighting teams managed to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent structures and ensured that only one person sustained minor injuries during the operation.

Authorities, including the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, are conducting thorough investigations to ascertain the fire's cause. Meanwhile, safety checks are underway, with parts of the building remaining off-limits until full assessments confirm the structure's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

