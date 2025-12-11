Andhra Pradesh's Bold Leap: Water Plans, Quantum Valley & More

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has given the green light to a Rs 9,500 crore state water action plan, covering 506 developmental projects. This plan, proposed by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, aims to enhance the region's water management infrastructure.

In a significant announcement at the secretariat, Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy detailed the cabinet's authorization for the construction of high-profile government buildings in Amaravati, along with approving 14 investment proposals worth Rs 15,000 crore. These proposals span sectors such as solar power, pharmaceuticals, and quantum computing, with the potential to create over one lakh jobs.

Highlighting the government's focus on making Amaravati Quantum Valley the country's first quantum computing hub, Parthasarathy shared plans for key projects by QpiAI India Pvt Ltd and others. Furthermore, the cabinet approved major tourist infrastructure projects in Vizag, Bapatla, and Tirupati, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's commitment to economic and technological advancement.

