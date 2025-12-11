Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Leap: Water Plans, Quantum Valley & More

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved a Rs 9,500 crore water action plan and Rs 15,000 crore in investment proposals covering sectors like solar power, pharmaceuticals, and quantum computing. This includes a focus on developing Amaravati as the first quantum computing hub and creating over one lakh jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Leap: Water Plans, Quantum Valley & More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has given the green light to a Rs 9,500 crore state water action plan, covering 506 developmental projects. This plan, proposed by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, aims to enhance the region's water management infrastructure.

In a significant announcement at the secretariat, Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy detailed the cabinet's authorization for the construction of high-profile government buildings in Amaravati, along with approving 14 investment proposals worth Rs 15,000 crore. These proposals span sectors such as solar power, pharmaceuticals, and quantum computing, with the potential to create over one lakh jobs.

Highlighting the government's focus on making Amaravati Quantum Valley the country's first quantum computing hub, Parthasarathy shared plans for key projects by QpiAI India Pvt Ltd and others. Furthermore, the cabinet approved major tourist infrastructure projects in Vizag, Bapatla, and Tirupati, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's commitment to economic and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025