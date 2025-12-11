Trade Tensions Unfold: India Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Pressure

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as New Delhi attempts to address a significant issue: the 50% tariffs imposed by Washington on key Indian exports, including textiles, chemicals, and food items like shrimp.

During their dialogue, Modi emphasized the warm nature of the exchange and reiterated the ongoing collaboration between India and the United States towards global peace and stability. The leaders reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments amidst ongoing trade negotiations that had initially faltered due to disagreements in July over U.S. farm products.

While U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer visits New Delhi to discuss these pressing matters, Indian refiners are reducing Russian oil purchases, influenced by U.S. sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit highlighted alternative economic engagements, as India navigates complex global trade dynamics.

