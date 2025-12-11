Judge Orders Release of Kilmar Abrego Amid Trump Immigration Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego from immigration detention. This decision marks a significant development in his highly publicized case.

Kilmar Abrego first became a controversial figure during President Donald Trump's stringent immigration crackdown. After being wrongfully deported to El Salvador and subsequently returned to the United States in June to confront human smuggling charges, his case has sparked wide-ranging debate.

Judge Xinis's ruling came after recognizing that an immigration judge did not issue a formal deportation order in 2019, when Abrego was initially barred from deportation due to the threat of gang persecution in El Salvador.

