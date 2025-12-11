Left Menu

Judge Orders Release of Kilmar Abrego Amid Trump Immigration Controversy

Kilmar Abrego, a symbol in the debate over Trump's immigration policies, has been ordered released by a U.S. judge. Abrego was wrongfully deported to El Salvador but returned to face charges in the U.S. Despite being labeled a public safety risk, a judge found no formal deportation order exists.

Updated: 11-12-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:53 IST
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego from immigration detention. This decision marks a significant development in his highly publicized case.

Kilmar Abrego first became a controversial figure during President Donald Trump's stringent immigration crackdown. After being wrongfully deported to El Salvador and subsequently returned to the United States in June to confront human smuggling charges, his case has sparked wide-ranging debate.

Judge Xinis's ruling came after recognizing that an immigration judge did not issue a formal deportation order in 2019, when Abrego was initially barred from deportation due to the threat of gang persecution in El Salvador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

