CRPF Seizes Ammunition Cache in Ganderbal Forest Operation
Security forces conducted a search operation in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, recovering 496 SLR rifle rounds from a stream. The operation, led by CRPF troops, took place in the dense forests of Surfraw, Gund, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure the region.
In a significant security operation, forces on Thursday uncovered a stash of ammunition in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials reported.
CRPF troops executed a thorough cordon and search initiative in the Surfraw, Gund area, central to Kashmir, on Thursday.
Officials revealed that during the operation, 496 SLR rifle rounds were retrieved from a stream amid the heavily wooded terrain.
