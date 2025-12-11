Left Menu

CRPF Seizes Ammunition Cache in Ganderbal Forest Operation

Security forces conducted a search operation in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, recovering 496 SLR rifle rounds from a stream. The operation, led by CRPF troops, took place in the dense forests of Surfraw, Gund, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:54 IST
CRPF Seizes Ammunition Cache in Ganderbal Forest Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, forces on Thursday uncovered a stash of ammunition in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials reported.

CRPF troops executed a thorough cordon and search initiative in the Surfraw, Gund area, central to Kashmir, on Thursday.

Officials revealed that during the operation, 496 SLR rifle rounds were retrieved from a stream amid the heavily wooded terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025