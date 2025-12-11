CRPF Seizes Ammunition Cache in Ganderbal Forest Operation

In a significant security operation, forces on Thursday uncovered a stash of ammunition in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials reported.

CRPF troops executed a thorough cordon and search initiative in the Surfraw, Gund area, central to Kashmir, on Thursday.

Officials revealed that during the operation, 496 SLR rifle rounds were retrieved from a stream amid the heavily wooded terrain.

