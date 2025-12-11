Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Attack in Mayurbhanj
A young man from Jharkhand was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. He was part of a group observing a herd of 24 elephants. The incident, captured on camera, highlighted the area's elephant activity, with over 50 elephants reported nearby.
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district as a young man was fatally attacked by a wild elephant while among a group observing a herd, officials reported.
The tusker unexpectedly charged, resulting in the man's death, with the harrowing scene captured on video, now widely circulated online.
Forest officials, including Assistant Conservator Madan Mohan Mahant, noted that over 50 elephants currently roam the area, emphasizing the ongoing wildlife challenge.
