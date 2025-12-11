Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Attack in Mayurbhanj

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district as a young man was fatally attacked by a wild elephant while among a group observing a herd, officials reported.

The tusker unexpectedly charged, resulting in the man's death, with the harrowing scene captured on video, now widely circulated online.

Forest officials, including Assistant Conservator Madan Mohan Mahant, noted that over 50 elephants currently roam the area, emphasizing the ongoing wildlife challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)