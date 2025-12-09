Cash Controversy: Viral Videos Ignite Political Firestorm

In a dramatic turn during the Maharashtra legislative session, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has stirred controversy by posting videos on social media. These clips purportedly show an MLA of a rival Sena faction engaged in a video call with another individual surrounded by bundles of cash.

Danve claims the cash is linked to MLAs from the ruling parties. However, Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat asserts the videos are morphed using AI techniques, dismissing the allegations. As the political storm brews, Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the inaction of the BJP-led government.

The scandal escalates as NCP legislator Shashikant Shinde demands a probe, and other political figures, including Mahendra Dalvi, strongly deny involvement. The incident highlights underlying tensions within Maharashtra politics, pitting rivals against each other in a high-stakes battle for public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)