Haryana's Clean Air Revolution: World Bank Steps In

The World Bank has green-lighted a financial assistance package worth USD 305 million for the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD), a flagship project set to turn Haryana into a pollution-free state by 2030.

A high-level meeting in November last year between Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and World Bank representatives solidified the bank's commitment of a Rs 2,498 crore loan. The project, with a total budget of Rs 3,646 crore, will see Haryana contributing Rs 1,065 crore and an additional Rs 83 crore as a grant.

Key interventions under the HCAPSD will tackle statewide air quality issues across sectors like transport and industry, leveraging technological advancements and scientific monitoring. The initiative includes deploying 500 electric buses and setting up 200 EV charging stations in major cities, transitioning industry to cleaner energy, and enhancing soil management processes.