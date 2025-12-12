Left Menu

Atmospheric Rivers Unleash Chaos in the Pacific Northwest

Heavy rains caused widespread flooding in the Pacific Northwest, impacting Oregon, Washington state, and British Columbia. The storm, characterized as an atmospheric river, led to road closures, emergency evacuations, and significant disruptions, especially near the Snohomish and Skagit rivers. Vancouver's major highways were shut due to flood risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:02 IST
Atmospheric Rivers Unleash Chaos in the Pacific Northwest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rains swept across the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, triggering extensive flooding from Oregon through Washington state and into British Columbia. This onslaught was attributed to an atmospheric river, a weather pattern funneling dense moisture from the Pacific Ocean, leading to widespread road closures and evacuations.

Washington's western region was particularly battered, with the U.S. National Weather Service issuing flood warnings spanning the Cascade Mountains to Puget Sound. With inches of rain pouring over a broad area, especially affecting the Pacific Northwest, rainfall totals reached more than a foot along the western Cascades.

Severe flooding along the Snohomish and Skagit rivers prompted several swiftwater rescues in Snohomish County and urged residents in Skagit County to seek higher ground. Meanwhile, in British Columbia, key highways to Vancouver were shut due to floods, rocks, and avalanche risks amid predictions of historic flood levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025