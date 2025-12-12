Atmospheric Rivers Unleash Chaos in the Pacific Northwest

Heavy rains swept across the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, triggering extensive flooding from Oregon through Washington state and into British Columbia. This onslaught was attributed to an atmospheric river, a weather pattern funneling dense moisture from the Pacific Ocean, leading to widespread road closures and evacuations.

Washington's western region was particularly battered, with the U.S. National Weather Service issuing flood warnings spanning the Cascade Mountains to Puget Sound. With inches of rain pouring over a broad area, especially affecting the Pacific Northwest, rainfall totals reached more than a foot along the western Cascades.

Severe flooding along the Snohomish and Skagit rivers prompted several swiftwater rescues in Snohomish County and urged residents in Skagit County to seek higher ground. Meanwhile, in British Columbia, key highways to Vancouver were shut due to floods, rocks, and avalanche risks amid predictions of historic flood levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)