Atmospheric River Triggers Pacific Northwest Floods, Shuts Down Vancouver Highways

An atmospheric river brought heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding to the Pacific Northwest, affecting regions from Oregon through Washington state and into British Columbia. Roads were shut down and evacuations were ordered as the weather system unleashed significant downpours across the area.

Western Washington experienced the most severe impact, with flood warnings issued for vast areas, including the Cascade and Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound, and parts of northern Oregon. Emergency services deployed swift-water rescue teams to aid approximately 100,000 residents under evacuation orders, with no casualties reported.

In British Columbia, highways leading to Vancouver, a key resource export hub, were closed due to floods and landslides. The region's transport network remains vulnerable to weather disruptions, recalling a similar disaster in late 2021. The storm was expected to subside, but lingering rains kept flood threats high.

