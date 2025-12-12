Left Menu

Congress Dinner Diplomacy Amid Leadership Tussle

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators met for dinner, fueling speculation amid an ongoing power tussle within the party. Following a dinner by CM Siddaramaiah, the meetings aim to stabilize leadership dynamics as the Congress government reaches a pivotal term halfway mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:10 IST
Congress Dinner Diplomacy Amid Leadership Tussle
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged atmosphere, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators, including prominent ministers, gathered for a dinner on Thursday night. The meeting, described by insiders as casual, raises eyebrows as it coincides with a rumored leadership rivalry in the ruling party.

Notable attendees included Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, and Dr M C Sudhakar, along with several MLAs and even expelled BJP legislators. The event followed a separate dinner hosted by former MLA Feroz Sait, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his close allies in attendance.

Amid speculation of a leadership switch due to a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the Congress government's future hangs in the balance. However, recent joint breakfasts between the CM and Deputy CM may indicate a temporary truce before the upcoming Belagavi legislature session.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025