Congress Dinner Diplomacy Amid Leadership Tussle

In a politically charged atmosphere, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators, including prominent ministers, gathered for a dinner on Thursday night. The meeting, described by insiders as casual, raises eyebrows as it coincides with a rumored leadership rivalry in the ruling party.

Notable attendees included Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, and Dr M C Sudhakar, along with several MLAs and even expelled BJP legislators. The event followed a separate dinner hosted by former MLA Feroz Sait, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his close allies in attendance.

Amid speculation of a leadership switch due to a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the Congress government's future hangs in the balance. However, recent joint breakfasts between the CM and Deputy CM may indicate a temporary truce before the upcoming Belagavi legislature session.