Remembering Shivraj Patil: A Legacy of Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of Shivraj Patil, a veteran political figure and former Union Minister. Patil died at age 90 in his hometown, Latur, Maharashtra.

Modi acknowledged Patil's significant contributions to public welfare, highlighting his extensive public service career, which included roles as MLA, MP, Union Minister, and Speaker of both the Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister also recalled his personal interactions with Patil, saying, 'I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago.' He extended his condolences to Patil's family, saying, 'My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti.'

