Inferno Engulfs Ramgarh Market: 40 Shops Destroyed

A devastating fire erupted early Friday morning at the bustling Ramgarh market in South Kolkata, consuming approximately 40 shops, according to officials.

The blaze began around 1:30 AM in a densely populated area, prompting the rapid deployment of seven fire tenders that took around two hours to extinguish the flames.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, although the market's congested layout facilitated the fire's rapid spread. Authorities are currently in the process of cooling down the affected area, and the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)