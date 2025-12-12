Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Ramgarh Market: 40 Shops Destroyed

A fire at Ramgarh market in Kolkata reduced 40 shops to ashes early Friday. Seven fire tenders extinguished the flames in two hours. No injuries were reported. The fire spread quickly due to the market's dense layout. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted early Friday morning at the bustling Ramgarh market in South Kolkata, consuming approximately 40 shops, according to officials.

The blaze began around 1:30 AM in a densely populated area, prompting the rapid deployment of seven fire tenders that took around two hours to extinguish the flames.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, although the market's congested layout facilitated the fire's rapid spread. Authorities are currently in the process of cooling down the affected area, and the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

