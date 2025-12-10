Tremor Strikes Off Honshu Coast: Assessing Impact

A seismic event with a magnitude of 5.7 has impacted the east coast of Honshu, Japan, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 31 km beneath the surface.

Originally, the earthquake was recorded with a higher magnitude of 6.5 at a depth of 57 km before revisions were made to clarify the seismic data.

Authorities have confirmed that there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the tremor. Assessments of potential impacts continue as monitoring efforts persist in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)