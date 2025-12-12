India's Water Guardians: A National Movement for Conservation

In a call to action, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil urged the public to escalate water conservation efforts into a 'national people's movement.' The appeal was made at the Jal Prahari Samman-2025 ceremony in Delhi, where 33 individuals and organizations were honored for their dedication to this critical cause.

The event took place at the New Maharashtra Sadan, spotlighting Water Praharis from over ten states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. These champions have been instrumental in reviving water bodies and fostering community involvement, significantly enhancing local water security.

Minister Paatil congratulated the awardees, commending them for embodying the prime minister's vision of a grassroots movement for water conservation. He lauded their efforts, noting their substantial contributions to bolstering India's water security and aligning with sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)