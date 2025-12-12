Cyclone Ditwah Ravages Sri Lanka's Smallholders and Fishers: A Call for Urgent Assistance

The devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah has left Sri Lanka's smallholder farmers and fishers struggling, with severe consequences on agriculture and fishing. The FAO highlighted the crucial need for timely assistance to not only aid recovery but also secure the nation's food supply.

Among the most affected are paddy farmers, vegetable growers, and small-scale fishers who form the backbone of Sri Lanka's food production. Though the cyclone claimed at least 640 lives and left over 200 missing, it has also destroyed vital agricultural lands, tools, and fishing equipment.

With critical support, agriculture and fisheries can drive post-disaster recovery significantly. The UNFPA is also mobilizing resources to support women and girls burdened by increased vulnerabilities, stressing the importance of addressing their urgent health and safety needs.

