Left Menu

Ousmane Dembele: The Football Maestro

Ousmane Dembele, Paris St Germain and France forward, was awarded FIFA men's player of the year in Doha. The 28-year-old played a key role in PSG's Champions League victory and scored 35 goals last season, including 21 in Ligue 1, making him the top scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:20 IST
Ousmane Dembele: The Football Maestro
Ousmane Dembele

In a remarkable achievement, Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele has been crowned FIFA men's player of the year. The announcement was made in Doha on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the footballer's illustrious career.

The 28-year-old forward was pivotal in PSG's first-ever Champions League victory, scoring five goals in a decisive 5-0 win against Inter Milan in the final. His exceptional performance throughout the season saw him net 35 goals across various competitions.

Dembele's scoring prowess shone particularly bright in Ligue 1, where he registered 21 goals, earning him the title of the league's top scorer. His contributions have undoubtedly solidified his status as a key player on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025