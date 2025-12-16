Ousmane Dembele: The Football Maestro
Ousmane Dembele, Paris St Germain and France forward, was awarded FIFA men's player of the year in Doha. The 28-year-old played a key role in PSG's Champions League victory and scored 35 goals last season, including 21 in Ligue 1, making him the top scorer.
In a remarkable achievement, Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele has been crowned FIFA men's player of the year. The announcement was made in Doha on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the footballer's illustrious career.
The 28-year-old forward was pivotal in PSG's first-ever Champions League victory, scoring five goals in a decisive 5-0 win against Inter Milan in the final. His exceptional performance throughout the season saw him net 35 goals across various competitions.
Dembele's scoring prowess shone particularly bright in Ligue 1, where he registered 21 goals, earning him the title of the league's top scorer. His contributions have undoubtedly solidified his status as a key player on the international stage.
