Karnataka Assembly Advances Governance Overhaul with Key Amendments

The Karnataka State Assembly on Tuesday successfully advanced governance reforms by passing 12 significant bills, notably including the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill. This bill expands the membership of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to include MPs, MLAs, and other notable residents of the capital.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar explained that the amendment corrects a prior oversight by including representatives like Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The changes are aimed at improving policy-making without instituting an electoral system for the GBA, which will only serve as a policymaker body.

Additional legislation cleared includes amendments to the Karnataka Rent Act, promoting 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' by decriminalizing minor offences. Further development bills for religious, cultural, and regional enhancements were also approved, reflecting a broader strategy to upgrade various sectors in the state.

