Karnataka Assembly Advances Governance Overhaul with Key Amendments

The Karnataka State Assembly passed 12 bills, including amendments affecting Bengaluru's governance and rent laws. Key changes include the integration of prominent figures into the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the decriminalization of minor offences under the Karnataka Rent Bill. Various development bills were also passed to enhance governance and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Assembly on Tuesday successfully advanced governance reforms by passing 12 significant bills, notably including the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill. This bill expands the membership of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to include MPs, MLAs, and other notable residents of the capital.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar explained that the amendment corrects a prior oversight by including representatives like Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The changes are aimed at improving policy-making without instituting an electoral system for the GBA, which will only serve as a policymaker body.

Additional legislation cleared includes amendments to the Karnataka Rent Act, promoting 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' by decriminalizing minor offences. Further development bills for religious, cultural, and regional enhancements were also approved, reflecting a broader strategy to upgrade various sectors in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

