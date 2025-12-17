Left Menu

Sarajevo Under Smog Siege: Urgent Measures to Combat Air Pollution

Sarajevo authorities issue air quality warnings, halting certain vehicles and construction, after being labeled the world's most polluted city. With hazardous air levels due to coal and wood burning for heating, coupled with a temperature inversion effect, the city grapples with severe health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sarajevo's authorities have issued an air quality warning and imposed a ban on certain vehicles after the city was ranked as the world's most polluted by IQAir. The measures come in response to toxic air levels following several days of persistent smog.

To combat the alarming pollution, the local government has prohibited trucks over 3.5 tons and vehicles not compliant with EU standards from entering the city. Construction activities in open areas and public gatherings have also been halted.

Experts highlight that around 40,000 households rely on firewood and coal for heating, contributing significantly to pollution. A temperature inversion exacerbates the situation, trapping cold air and pollutants near the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

