Sarajevo Under Smog Siege: Urgent Measures to Combat Air Pollution

Sarajevo's authorities have issued an air quality warning and imposed a ban on certain vehicles after the city was ranked as the world's most polluted by IQAir. The measures come in response to toxic air levels following several days of persistent smog.

To combat the alarming pollution, the local government has prohibited trucks over 3.5 tons and vehicles not compliant with EU standards from entering the city. Construction activities in open areas and public gatherings have also been halted.

Experts highlight that around 40,000 households rely on firewood and coal for heating, contributing significantly to pollution. A temperature inversion exacerbates the situation, trapping cold air and pollutants near the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)