Authorities Clamp Down on Pollution Violations at Construction Site on Hamilton Court Road

A commercial development on Hamilton Court Road in Sector 27 was sealed after authorities found significant pollution-related violations. The project, developed by Rajdarbar Iconic Ventures, lacked registration and complied poorly with air quality measures. Officials halted all activities following a Commission for Air Quality Management order.

Authorities on Wednesday took decisive action against a commercial project under development on Hamilton Court Road, Sector 27, in response to worsening air quality violations.

Developed by Rajdarbar Iconic Ventures, the project was found to be a significant contributor to dust and emissions during an inspection by an enforcement squad implementing GRAP-III measures.

The inspection revealed ongoing dust-generating work, uncovered materials, non-compliant diesel generators, and unauthorized commercial activities. CAQM ordered an immediate halt to all operations, with HSPCB teams sealing generators and stopping commercial activities, while the electricity department was instructed to cut off the power supply.

