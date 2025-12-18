Left Menu

Government Initiatives for Protection of the Great Indian Bustard and Other Wildlife

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlights government efforts to protect the endangered Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat. He assures the Rajya Sabha that concerns over selling sanctuary land are baseless. The minister also discusses India's wildlife conservation policies and various ongoing projects to protect endangered species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:54 IST
Government Initiatives for Protection of the Great Indian Bustard and Other Wildlife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat during a Rajya Sabha session. Addressing concerns raised by Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil, Yadav assured the assembly that measures are in place for the bird's conservation, amid fears of business interests overtaking sanctuary land.

Goyal's fears were termed 'baseless' by Yadav, who clarified that the Kutch sanctuary in Gujarat currently houses four female Great Indian Bustards, contrary to claims. Yadav further detailed that Rajasthan boasts a population of 140 of these birds, underlining the government's nationwide conservation efforts.

Highlighting various wildlife protection projects, Yadav mentioned initiatives such as 'Project Tiger' and 'Project Elephant.' He stressed that wildlife management is primarily a state responsibility, supported by national schemes. While some species, including the Indian Roller, aren't the focus of 'specific projects,' they are protected under national laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025