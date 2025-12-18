Government Initiatives for Protection of the Great Indian Bustard and Other Wildlife

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat during a Rajya Sabha session. Addressing concerns raised by Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil, Yadav assured the assembly that measures are in place for the bird's conservation, amid fears of business interests overtaking sanctuary land.

Goyal's fears were termed 'baseless' by Yadav, who clarified that the Kutch sanctuary in Gujarat currently houses four female Great Indian Bustards, contrary to claims. Yadav further detailed that Rajasthan boasts a population of 140 of these birds, underlining the government's nationwide conservation efforts.

Highlighting various wildlife protection projects, Yadav mentioned initiatives such as 'Project Tiger' and 'Project Elephant.' He stressed that wildlife management is primarily a state responsibility, supported by national schemes. While some species, including the Indian Roller, aren't the focus of 'specific projects,' they are protected under national laws.

