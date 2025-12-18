Bolivia's Economic Reforms: A New Era of International Investment

In a significant development, Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz announced sweeping economic reforms aimed at drawing international investments, a move that has garnered praise from the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauded Paz for his groundbreaking efforts to integrate Bolivia into the global economy, emphasizing that the reforms focus on openness to investment and commitment to rule of law as key components for realizing Bolivia's potential.

As the reforms unfold, U.S. government representatives are currently in Bolivia, striving to identify and facilitate investment opportunities that promise mutual prosperity for both the United States and Bolivia.

