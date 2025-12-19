IAEA Issues New Global Guide to Strengthen Radiation Monitoring and Protection

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has published a new safety guide to help countries design, implement and maintain radiation monitoring programmes that protect both people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation. The updated guidance provides a modern, practical framework for governments, regulators and facility operators to ensure radiation levels remain safe and compliant with national and international standards.

Radiation monitoring is essential for verifying that exposures stay within national limits, identifying potential risks early, and informing policy decisions that strengthen national radiation protection systems.

A Modern Framework for Radiation Protection

Joanne Brown, Head of the IAEA’s Assessment and Management of Environmental Releases Unit, emphasized the significance of the new publication:

“The new guide gives a clear, practical framework for improving radiation protection and building public confidence. It reflects the collective experience of many experts in the field and relevant organizations over the past two decades.”

The guide, titled Monitoring for Protection of the Public and the Environment, updates and replaces the earlier 2005 edition, incorporating the latest scientific knowledge, technological advancements and international experience.

Step-by-Step Support for Planning and Implementing Monitoring

The publication helps countries plan and run monitoring programmes that are tailored to the level of risk associated with different activities involving radiation sources. It addresses a wide variety of scenarios, including:

routine releases from licensed nuclear or industrial facilities

emergency situations

areas with historical contamination

locations with naturally elevated radiation levels

The guide outlines a stepwise process that helps ensure time, staffing and financial resources are allocated according to actual risk levels. It also clarifies the roles and responsibilities of:

regulators

operators

technical support organizations (TSOs)

This clarity helps ensure monitoring programmes are effective, consistent, and properly maintained.

Three Types of Monitoring for Better Decision-Making

The guide details three essential categories of radiation monitoring:

1. Source Monitoring

Measures radioactive discharges or radiation emitted directly from a facility or radiation source, ensuring emissions are well controlled.

2. Environmental Monitoring

Assesses radiation levels in the air, water, soil and local food supply to ensure the environment remains safe and to detect changes over time.

3. Individual Monitoring

Tracks the radiation dose received by specific individuals—such as workers, first responders, or members of the public—particularly during emergencies or special exposure scenarios.

The guide also includes methodologies for interpreting collected data, estimating exposure doses, managing monitoring information, and communicating results transparently to authorities and the public.

Analia Canoba, Head of Scientific and Technical Support at the Argentine Nuclear Regulatory Authority, noted:

“This guidance will help countries strengthen their monitoring systems, improve data quality, and make informed decisions about radiation safety.”

Updated to Reflect the Latest International Standards

The new guide aligns with the modernized system of radiation protection under the International Basic Safety Standards (BSS) and complements related IAEA safety standards, including:

Regulatory Control of Radioactive Discharges to the Environment

Prospective Radiological Environmental Impact Assessment for Facilities and Activities

Together, these publications support countries in developing robust national radiation protection frameworks, ensuring long-term safety for the public and the environment.