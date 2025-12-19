NBA Releases ₹14.88 Cr for Red Sanders Conservation, ABS Payouts Cross ₹143 Cr

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has continued its significant momentum in Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) disbursements with the release of ₹14.88 crore (USD 1.65 million) to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department. The funds, arising from 29 Form-I applications, will support a wide range of activities—including protection, regeneration, research, awareness, and capacity-building related to Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus), one of India’s most valuable and endangered tree species.

With the latest release, India’s cumulative ABS disbursements have now exceeded ₹143 crore (USD 15.8 million), reaffirming the country’s commitment to equitable benefit-sharing and biodiversity conservation.

Majority of ABS Funds Directed to Andhra Pradesh

Of the total ABS disbursed by the NBA so far:

₹104 crore has been released to Andhra Pradesh alone

Over ₹15 crore has been allocated to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana

These funds are reinvested into conservation, sustainable use, research, community engagement and prevention of illegal harvesting and trade.

Red Sanders: A Precious, Endemic and Highly Regulated Species

Red Sanders, known globally for its deep red, richly grained timber, grows naturally in limited pockets of the Eastern Ghats—mainly in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Prakasam and Kurnool districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Benefit-sharing payments were generated from:

The auction of 1,115 tonnes of confiscated Red Sanders, seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Sales conducted by Central Government agencies such as STC, MMTC and PEC Ltd.

Due to its rarity and high international demand, Red Sanders is a protected species, and its trade is tightly regulated under Indian and global conservation frameworks.

Research and Conservation Gains Supported by ABS Funds

ABS proceeds have enabled a suite of scientific and conservation achievements through premier institutions such as:

ICFRE–Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB)

ICFRE–Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST)

CSIR–Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB)

Key Achievements Include:

Documentation of 1,513 genetic resources with geo-referenced traits

Assessment of over 15,000 standing trees for variability and reproductive patterns

Collection of seeds from elite trees for ex situ conservation

Progress towards establishing a National Red Sanders Field Gene Bank

Enhanced propagation technologies—tissue culture, high-germination methods and vegetative propagation

Development of Seed Production Area guidelines for sustainable long-term cultivation

Innovative Value-Added Products Developed

ABS-supported research has translated into commercially viable innovations. Value-added Red Sanders products include:

Soaps

Creams

Lip care products

Wood coatings

Notable breakthroughs include:

Royalseema RS Soap® (Trademark No. 5870030)

Royal Red lipstick, which meets Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications

These products demonstrate successful lab-to-market translation, creating new revenue streams and community-inclusive economic opportunities.

Strengthening Biodiversity Governance and Preventing Illegal Trade

The NBA emphasises that reinvesting ABS proceeds:

Strengthens conservation and sustainable management

Enhances genetic and ecological security of Red Sanders

Protects against illegal harvesting and trade networks

Supports local communities and benefit claimers

Reinforces India’s global leadership in biodiversity governance and equitable benefit sharing

The continued financial commitment showcases how ABS frameworks can deliver long-term ecological resilience, scientific innovation, and socio-economic empowerment.