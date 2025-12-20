Left Menu

Neopolis Land Grab: Developers Secure Landmark Plot in Hyderabad

In a record-setting auction, GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty have secured Neopolis Plot 15, a prime 4.03-acre site in Hyderabad, at ₹151.25 crore per acre. The acquisition enhances their realty leadership and supports the launch of 'The Cascades Neopolis,' a luxury residential project, promising to redefine opulent living in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad witnessed a significant real estate transaction as GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty secured Neopolis Plot 15. This 4.03-acre site, acquired for a staggering ₹151.25 crore per acre, reinforces the developers' leadership in Hyderabad's dynamic market.

This highest bid in Neopolis marks Telangana's second-largest land deal, trailing only a recent Raidurg acquisition. The acquisition fuels the developers' ambitions for 'The Cascades Neopolis,' a luxurious residential project boasting high-rise towers poised to redefine opulent urban living.

The developers are committed to enhancing Neopolis's urban landscape with sustainable and design-focused projects. Plans for mixed-use development on Plot 15 are underway, promising a future-ready real estate landscape. The joint venture underscores a robust commitment to excellence in Hyderabad's thriving luxury market.

