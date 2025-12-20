Left Menu

Delhi's 'Government on Wheels': A Drive for Better Roads

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh led the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, inspecting road conditions across South Delhi. Accompanied by senior officials, Singh emphasized accountability and on-the-ground governance, directing focus on road improvements and pedestrian safety.

Updated: 20-12-2025 21:25 IST
In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh spearheaded the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, which saw an on-ground inspection of road conditions in South Delhi. The drive aimed to ensure that completed projects meet promised standards.

Singh, joined by senior officials from the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, and Department of Irrigation, thoroughly assessed roads stretching from MSO Building to Sarai Kale Khan, Lajpat Nagar, and IIT Delhi, among other key areas. Their focus was on road resurfacing, traffic movement, and pedestrian safety.

Minister Singh stressed the importance of stepping out of offices to witness the ground reality, which he believes fosters greater accountability and leads to genuine improvements. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to institutionalize field-based governance and improve Delhi's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

