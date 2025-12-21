Left Menu

Saving the Aravallis: A Call to Action for Delhi-NCR

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party President, emphasizes the importance of protecting the Aravalli mountain range to prevent Delhi-NCR from becoming the 'world's pollution capital'. He highlights its ecological benefits and warns that continued neglect could impact health, tourism, and the economy, urging a mass movement to save the Aravallis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:40 IST
Saving the Aravallis: A Call to Action for Delhi-NCR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav urged immediate action to protect the Aravalli mountain range, which he described as vital for preventing Delhi-NCR from becoming the 'world's pollution capital'.

Yadav warned that continued pollution could hinder tourism and major international events, alongside endangering public health and economic stability.

Highlighting their ecological significance, Yadav called for a mass movement to safeguard the Aravallis, blaming illegal mining and unchecked land greed as primary threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025