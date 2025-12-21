Saving the Aravallis: A Call to Action for Delhi-NCR

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav urged immediate action to protect the Aravalli mountain range, which he described as vital for preventing Delhi-NCR from becoming the 'world's pollution capital'.

Yadav warned that continued pollution could hinder tourism and major international events, alongside endangering public health and economic stability.

Highlighting their ecological significance, Yadav called for a mass movement to safeguard the Aravallis, blaming illegal mining and unchecked land greed as primary threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)