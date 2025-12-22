Left Menu

San Francisco Power Outage Sparks Major Disruptions

A massive power outage affected 130,000 homes and businesses in San Francisco, with 17,000 customers still without electricity as of noon Sunday. PG&E reported substantial damage at their substation, causing significant citywide disruptions. Full restoration is expected by Monday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-12-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 07:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Power was restored Sunday to most of the 130,000 San Francisco homes and businesses affected by a major outage that began the previous day, disrupting the city significantly.

By noon Sunday, 17,000 customers were still without electricity, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. The company, PG&E, stated that crews were working tirelessly to bring back power to affected neighborhoods and parts of downtown San Francisco after Saturday's outage.

The utility emphasized the complexity of restoring power due to the extensive damage from a substation fire at 8th and Mission streets. No injuries were reported, but the city's residents faced transit issues and closures of businesses during this busy holiday shopping period.

