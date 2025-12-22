Left Menu

Roswalt Zeya: A Sell-Out Success in Andheri West's Real Estate Market

Roswalt Realty's latest project, Roswalt Zeya, located in Oshiwara, Andheri West, sold out entirely within 12 hours of its launch. This 24-storey residential tower features 110 luxurious 1 BHK and 2.5 BHK units, embodying smart design and functionality. The success highlights Mumbai's demand for well-designed, conveniently located homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:20 IST
Roswalt Zeya: A Sell-Out Success in Andheri West's Real Estate Market
  • Country:
  • India

Roswalt Realty has achieved another remarkable milestone, unveiling its newest residential project, Roswalt Zeya, in Oshiwara, Andheri West. This luxurious development, featuring 110 meticulously designed residences, witnessed an unprecedented sell-out within just 12 hours of its launch, underscoring the high demand for premium housing solutions in Mumbai.

Launched on December 20, Roswalt Zeya is a 24-storey, single-tower marvel located strategically on SV Road. The project includes 1 BHK and 2.5 BHK units that align with modern living principles, offering zero space wastage and maximum efficiency. Designed to accommodate urban lifestyles, these homes provide seamless access to major transportation and lifestyle hubs.

Ar. Shantanoo Vishwanath Rane, Chairman of Roswalt Realty, expressed confidence in the project's appeal due to its smart planning and commitment to timely delivery. Roswalt Zeya's success reaffirms the company's reputation for delivering quality urban living spaces while enhancing buyer trust and setting new benchmarks in Mumbai's real estate market.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025