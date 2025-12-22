Roswalt Zeya: A Sell-Out Success in Andheri West's Real Estate Market

Roswalt Realty has achieved another remarkable milestone, unveiling its newest residential project, Roswalt Zeya, in Oshiwara, Andheri West. This luxurious development, featuring 110 meticulously designed residences, witnessed an unprecedented sell-out within just 12 hours of its launch, underscoring the high demand for premium housing solutions in Mumbai.

Launched on December 20, Roswalt Zeya is a 24-storey, single-tower marvel located strategically on SV Road. The project includes 1 BHK and 2.5 BHK units that align with modern living principles, offering zero space wastage and maximum efficiency. Designed to accommodate urban lifestyles, these homes provide seamless access to major transportation and lifestyle hubs.

Ar. Shantanoo Vishwanath Rane, Chairman of Roswalt Realty, expressed confidence in the project's appeal due to its smart planning and commitment to timely delivery. Roswalt Zeya's success reaffirms the company's reputation for delivering quality urban living spaces while enhancing buyer trust and setting new benchmarks in Mumbai's real estate market.