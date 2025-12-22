Delhi Cracks Down on Pollution with GRAP-IV Measures
Delhi issued over 2.12 lakh new PUC certificates following strict GRAP-IV measures. Environment Minister Sirsa warned against non-compliance, promising stringent actions against polluting industries. Various initiatives like road-washing and water body restoration are underway to improve environmental conditions.
In a bid to tackle rising pollution, Delhi issued more than 2.12 lakh new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates amid the implementation of GRAP-IV measures. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa declared that offending industries and private offices would face severe consequences for flouting guidelines.
Sirsa, addressing a press conference, emphasized weather improvements with the waning of a western disturbance. Notably, 2,12,332 PUC certificates were dispensed by December 16, with about 10,000 vehicles failing emission tests. Proactive enforcement will see polluting units sealed swiftly, including those without necessary Online Consent Management.
Deputy Commissioners and Delhi Pollution Control Committee officials spearhead drives to close unlawful industries. Additional efforts, like road-washing and bio-mining, aim to clean the city. Collaborative action with the Delhi Development Authority and Revenue Department targets restoring 50% of vanished water bodies.
