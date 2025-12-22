ArcelorMittal Expands Green Energy Footprint in India with $0.9 Billion Investment

In a strategic move towards sustainability, ArcelorMittal announced plans on Monday to invest USD 0.9 billion in three new clean energy projects in India. This initiative aims to double the company's green energy capacity in the country to 2 gigawatts.

The projects are set to be developed across three key locations: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with expectations to collectively produce 1 gigawatt of combined solar and wind energy. This renewable energy will be crucial for AMNS India, ArcelorMittal's joint venture with Nippon Steel.

Upon completion, these projects will significantly increase ArcelorMittal's global renewable energy capacity to 3.3 gigawatts, reducing carbon emissions by 4 million tonnes annually. CEO Aditya Mittal stated that the initiative strengthens their commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions for steel manufacturing in India.

