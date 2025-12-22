Great Nicobar's Gateway to Global Tourism and Security

The central government has unveiled an ambitious project to construct a dual-use international airport at Great Nicobar. This strategic facility promises to bolster national security and position the island as a prominent global tourist destination.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the airport will host both military and civilian operations, with the Indian Navy overseeing air traffic control and the Airports Authority of India managing passenger services. This strategic location, within proximity to significant international spots like Phuket and Sumatra, opens new avenues for tourism on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Despite the current population of around 6,500, the Great Nicobar Development Plan anticipates swelling numbers, projecting 6,50,000 residents by 2050. The proposed airport and accompanying infrastructure will play pivotal roles in the island's economic and strategic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)