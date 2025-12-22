Left Menu

NDMC Takes Firm Stance on Dust Violations in Lutyens Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) imposed fines of Rs 11 lakh on 22 construction sites for violating dust-mitigation norms in Lutyens Delhi. Prominent locations like Tamil Nadu Bhawan and Assam Bhawan were fined. NDMC issued 1,491 challans in 2025, mainly for littering and solid waste management violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:35 IST
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has enforced stringent penalties totaling Rs 11 lakh on 22 construction sites within Lutyens Delhi this year, as per challan records. These fines were for breaching dust-mitigation norms and directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Prominent sites, including Tamil Nadu Bhawan on Kautilya Marg and Assam Bhawan on S P Marg, received a uniform penalty of Rs 50,000 per violation, indicating NDMC's commitment to enforcing dust-control measures. Violations of NGT directions also prompted penalties, with notices served under relevant sections of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994.

From January to November 2025, NDMC issued 1,491 challans across diverse categories, including littering, solid waste management, and plastic use violations. January recorded the highest enforcement activity with 390 challans, signalling ongoing efforts to enhance urban sanitation and combat pollution in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

